Tripoli Conducts INSURV Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Casillas, from Greensboro, North Carolina, operates a dumbwaiter aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during an inspection with the Board of Inspection and Survey, Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)