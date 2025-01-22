Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) Louisiana, arrives to Nellis AFB, Nevada, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 8844288
    VIRIN: 250123-F-UT528-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    B-52
    DoD
    ACC
    Global Strike
    Barksdale AFB
    readiness
    AFGSC
    lethality
    2nd BW
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download