A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) Louisiana, arrives to Nellis AFB, Nevada, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8844288
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-UT528-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.