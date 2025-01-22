Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) Louisiana, arrives to Nellis AFB, Nevada, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)