A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, arrives to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8844285
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-UT528-1011
|Resolution:
|5004x3329
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
