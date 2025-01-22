Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, arrives to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)