A U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Marine Corps Base Air Station Yuma, Arizona, lands after a mission prior to the start of Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8844282
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-UT528-1001
|Resolution:
|4750x3160
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
