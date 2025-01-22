Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Marine Corps Base Air Station Yuma, Arizona, lands after a mission prior to the start of Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 8844282
    VIRIN: 250123-F-UT528-1001
    Resolution: 4750x3160
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

