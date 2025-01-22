Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, takes off for a mission in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)