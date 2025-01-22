A U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, takes off for a mission in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8844284
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-UT528-1006
|Resolution:
|4125x2745
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.