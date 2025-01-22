Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, takes off for a mission in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

