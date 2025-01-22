Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, arrives to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:36
    Photo ID: 8844280
    VIRIN: 250122-F-UT528-1013
    Resolution: 2581x1721
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    Navy
    USN
    readiness
    EA-18G
    Growler
    lethality
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 Operations

