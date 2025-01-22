Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Navy Sailors finish recovering U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, after arriving at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag 25-1 hosts about 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the USAF, USSF, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)