    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 2 of 8]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Three U.S. Navy Sailors finish recovering U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, after arriving at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag 25-1 hosts about 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the USAF, USSF, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 8844281
    VIRIN: 250122-F-UT528-1020
    Resolution: 2364x1576
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

