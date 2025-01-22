Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing stand together with players from the Shreveport Mudbugs for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The base visit comes ahead of the Military Appreciation Game, where players from the Mudbugs met with Airmen and handed out tickets to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)