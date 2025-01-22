Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base. [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing stand together with players from the Shreveport Mudbugs for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The base visit comes ahead of the Military Appreciation Game, where players from the Mudbugs met with Airmen and handed out tickets to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 8843572
    VIRIN: 250115-F-IM610-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.43 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.
    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.
    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.
    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.
    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Military Appreciation
    Visit
    Mudmugs Hockey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download