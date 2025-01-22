Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base. [Image 2 of 5]

    Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Bomb Squadron combat systems officer, details the capabilities of the B-52H Stratofortress to players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs handed out tickets for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game earlier in the base visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

