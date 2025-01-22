Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Bomb Squadron combat systems officer, details the capabilities of the B-52H Stratofortress to players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs handed out tickets for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game earlier in the base visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8843570
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-IM610-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
