A player from the Shreveport Mudbugs climbs into a B-52H Stratofortress during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs handed out tickets earlier in the tour for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game that weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8843574
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-IM610-1055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|22.87 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.