Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

A player from the Shreveport Mudbugs climbs into a B-52H Stratofortress during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. Players from the Shreveport Mudbugs handed out tickets earlier in the tour for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game that weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)