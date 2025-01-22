Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Jeremiah Tackett, 20th Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, demonstrates how weapons are attached to a B-52H Stratofortress to players of the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The base visit was ahead of the Military Appreciation Game that weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
