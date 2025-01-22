Shreveport Mudbugs visit Barksdale Air Force Base.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Bomb Squadron combat systems officer and 1st. Lt. Jeremiah Tackett, 20th Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, welcome players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2024. The base visit was ahead of the Military Appreciation Game that weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)