NMRTC Rota supports Military Working Dogs through partnership with Army Veterinary Clinic

Navy endodontist, Capt. Rodney Scott and Hospitalman Emma Clark perform a root canal on a military working dog (MWD). While army veterinarians perform most dental services required by MWD’s, dentists are occasionally needed to support with specialty care. The Rota Army Vet Clinic and Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota maintain a partnership that provides opportunities for Navy Corpsmen and active-duty hygienists to assist with routine dental exams and cleanings for the MWDs. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (NMRTC/Released)