    NMRTC Rota provides future Navy Nurse Corps officer training opportunities [Image 3 of 6]

    NMRTC Rota provides future Navy Nurse Corps officer training opportunities

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Nurse Corps Midshipman, Samantha Drake, a student at Jacksonville University, shadows Lt Cmdr. Jason McDonald of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota during a three-week shadowing opportunity. Over the summer NMRTC Rota hosted two senior level midshipmen providing them opportunity to experience the work and scope of responsibilities of a navy nurse, as well as gain valuable mentorship. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (Photo by Lt Cmdr. Alicia Sacks/Released).

    Navy Medicine
    Nurse Corps

