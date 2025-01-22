NMRTC Rota provides future Navy Nurse Corps officer training opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Nurse Corps Midshipman, Samantha Drake, a student at Jacksonville University, shadows Lt Cmdr. Jason McDonald of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota during a three-week shadowing opportunity. Over the summer NMRTC Rota hosted two senior level midshipmen providing them opportunity to experience the work and scope of responsibilities of a navy nurse, as well as gain valuable mentorship. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (Photo by Lt Cmdr. Alicia Sacks/Released).