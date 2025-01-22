Hearing Conservation Technician course prepares sailors to support fleet readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospitalman Giovanna Harrison, attached to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota performs an audiology examination on a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carmela Cabang during the commands Hearing Conservation Technician course. This weeklong class prepares students to be unit level subject matter experts in hearing conservation topics including ear anatomy and physiology, performance of audiometric testing, counseling patients on test results and training individuals and units on all aspects of the hearing conservation program. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (NMRTC/Released)