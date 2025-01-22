Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness course provides advanced assessment skills for Navy Corpsmen and Nurses [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Readiness course provides advanced assessment skills for Navy Corpsmen and Nurses

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Cmdr. Daniel Griffin, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, demonstrates orthopedic assessment skills to a Hospitalman Jaxon Drezek, during a readiness training exercise. Ongoing training in critical wartime and assessment skills are provided to staff across the facility to ensure personnel are ready for operational assignments and emergency situations. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (NMRTC/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 06:53
    Photo ID: 8843460
    VIRIN: 240802-N-JO616-9195
    Resolution: 905x603
    Size: 94.29 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness course provides advanced assessment skills for Navy Corpsmen and Nurses [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Readiness course provides advanced assessment skills for Navy Corpsmen and Nurses
    Hearing Conservation Technician course prepares sailors to support fleet readiness
    NMRTC Rota provides future Navy Nurse Corps officer training opportunities
    Preventive Medicine Representative course offers hands-on public health training for Navy Corpsmen
    NMRTC Rota supports Military Working Dogs through partnership with Army Veterinary Clinic
    Skills training bolsters Corpsmen knowledge and familiarization of surgical service capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Rota Enhances Readiness and Retention Through Training Programs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download