Cmdr. Daniel Griffin, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, demonstrates orthopedic assessment skills to a Hospitalman Jaxon Drezek, during a readiness training exercise. Ongoing training in critical wartime and assessment skills are provided to staff across the facility to ensure personnel are ready for operational assignments and emergency situations. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (NMRTC/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 06:53
|Photo ID:
|8843460
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-JO616-9195
|Resolution:
|905x603
|Size:
|94.29 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness course provides advanced assessment skills for Navy Corpsmen and Nurses [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS
Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Rota Enhances Readiness and Retention Through Training Programs
