    Preventive Medicine Representative course offers hands-on public health training for Navy Corpsmen [Image 4 of 6]

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Hospital Corpsmen from Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota practice skills learned during the Preventive Medicine Representative course. In this course staff are trained in the basics of infectious disease surveillance, transmission, reporting and prevention, as well as water testing, pest control and identification, and various health inspections. Hospital Corpsmen are responsible for managing many preventive medicine programs when assigned to operational commands and in deployed settings. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. (Photo by HM2 Logan Pentz/Released)

