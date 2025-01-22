Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skills training bolsters Corpsmen knowledge and familiarization of surgical service capabilities [Image 6 of 6]

    Skills training bolsters Corpsmen knowledge and familiarization of surgical service capabilities

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.12.2024

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    General Surgeon, Lt. Cmdr Alan Strawn, attached to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, provides familiarization training in using a laproscope to Operative Room Technicians. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. As part of the commands ongoing training initiatives, subject matter experts provide training in medical procedures and processes for credentialed and non-credentialed staff. These efforts ensure staff maintain critical skills, familiarize themselves with new practices, and are prepared for mass casualty or contingency operations. (NMRTC/Released)

    This work, Skills training bolsters Corpsmen knowledge and familiarization of surgical service capabilities [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

