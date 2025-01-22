Skills training bolsters Corpsmen knowledge and familiarization of surgical service capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

General Surgeon, Lt. Cmdr Alan Strawn, attached to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, provides familiarization training in using a laproscope to Operative Room Technicians. NMRTC Rota, collocated with the Naval Hospital, offers training and shadowing opportunities for service members who are may be assigned to Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Units, providing robust programs to support retention and operational readiness in line with Navy Medicine’s strategic objectives. As part of the commands ongoing training initiatives, subject matter experts provide training in medical procedures and processes for credentialed and non-credentialed staff. These efforts ensure staff maintain critical skills, familiarize themselves with new practices, and are prepared for mass casualty or contingency operations. (NMRTC/Released)