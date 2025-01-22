Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 18 of 18]

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3d Marine Division     

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with Marine Air Defense Integrated Systems are staged during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS increases 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend without support from the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 21:42
    Photo ID: 8842606
    VIRIN: 250125-M-JQ356-1898
    Resolution: 7878x5255
    Size: 22.55 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)

