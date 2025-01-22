Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 6 of 18]

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a simulated round from a FIM-92 Stinger during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 8842594
    VIRIN: 250125-M-JQ356-1468
    Resolution: 5662x3777
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    This work, 3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)

    TAGS

    Modernization
    PTA
    3d MARDIV
    low-altitude air defense
    Force Design
    3d MLR

