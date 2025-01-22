3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

Components of a Marine Air Defense Integrated System detect, track, identify, and defeat a small unmanned aircraft system during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS increases 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend without support from the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 21:42
|Photo ID:
|8842604
|VIRIN:
|250125-M-JQ356-1876
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.04 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)
