3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a simulated round from a FIM-92 Stinger during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8842597
|VIRIN:
|250125-M-JQ356-1560
|Resolution:
|5895x3932
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)
