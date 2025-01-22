3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a simulated round from a FIM-92 Stinger during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)