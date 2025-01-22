3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)

Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | A Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mk 1 fires upon a small unmanned aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | A Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mk 1 fires upon a small unmanned aircraft system during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS increases 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend without support from the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons) see less | View Image Page

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducted a counter unmanned aerial system live-fire training event utilizing the Marine Air Defense Integrated System – a ground-based air defense capability, on January 25, 2025, to commemorate the addition of the MADIS and the months of operational testing and evaluation required to field this new weapon system.



Lt. Col. Matthew E. Sladek, Commanding Officer, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, stated, “The fielding of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System to the Marines of 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion is the culmination of years of tireless work from government and industry teammates across the country. The delivery of the critical capabilities the system provides to 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion and by extension 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, makes the stand-in-force more survivable and lethal in the conduct of contested littoral operations against emerging aerial threats. As a career Low Altitude Air Defender Marine, it is truly amazing to have watched the Marine Air Defense Integrated System transition from an idea to a capability and with it, the modernization of Marine Corps short range air defense capabilities. Now the real work begins.”



The MADIS is operated by the Marines of 3d LAAB’s Ground-Based Air Defense Battery. Giving low-altitude air defense Marines the ability to detect, track, identify, and engage various unmanned aerial systems with various missiles, air-to-air launchers, chain guns, machine guns, and simulated munitions – all of which are part of the MADIS weapon system.



The MADIS live-fire event marked the first time this weapon system has been fired on a Hawaiian island since it’s fielding in December, attendees were able ask questions to commanders and subject matter experts about the fielding process and the operational value of the system. Training with the MADIS reinforces the Marine Corps’ threat-informed, concept-based approach to Force Design and modernization, and 3d MLR’s support to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



Col. John G. Lehane, Commanding Officer, 3d MLR, emphasized the importance of the MADIS capability, stating, “Fielding of MADIS to the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment enhances our collective lethality, and provides remarkable tactical flexibility given them system’s reach, range and mobility. We are really excited to have this capability added to our already robust ability to coordinate air and missile defense actions, as it adds an organic layer to defeat a would-be adversary’s ability to attack our formations.”



The addition of the MADIS - a highly mobile, short-range, surface-to-air defense weapon - provides 3d MLR an enhanced air and missile defense capability. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS weapons system increases 3d MLR’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend without support from the Joint Force.

3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with partner nations and Allies.



