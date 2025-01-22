Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 7 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a simulated round from a FIM-92 Stinger during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 8842595
    VIRIN: 250125-M-JQ356-1509
    Resolution: 6405x4272
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire
    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Fires the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modernization
    PTA
    3d MARDIV
    LAAD gunner
    Force Design
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download