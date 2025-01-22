Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 12th Air Task Force practice base operations protocol during their field exercise at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. Activated in Sept. 2024, the 12th ATF is part of the new Air Force deployment model, called Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. Observer, Controller, Trainers from the Army Reserve’s 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss have been training Air Force ATFs in Security Forces operations since last fall.