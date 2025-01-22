Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A training forward operating base at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. Trained by Task Force Black Scorpion Soldiers from the Army Reserve's 5th Armored Brigade, 12th Air Task Force Airmen recently completed security training at Fort Bliss, culminating in a base defense field exercise. Activated in September 2024, the 12th ATF is part of the new Air Force deployment model, called Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN.