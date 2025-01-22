Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs [Image 11 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 12th Air Task Force Airman participates in a field exercise at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. Activated in September 2024, the 12th ATF is part of the new Air Force deployment model, called Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. Observer, Controller, Trainers from the Army Reserve’s 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss have been training Air Force ATFs in security operations since last fall.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 8842518
    VIRIN: 250119-A-KV967-1017
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs [Image 20 of 20], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs
    Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    IMCOM
    AMC
    army
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download