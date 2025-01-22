Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Role-players attempt to penetrate an entry control point at a training forward operating base managed by 12th Air Task Force Airmen at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. Air Force air task forces represent a modern approach to deployment, with each ATF aligning individuals from a set pool of Air Force installations to join task forces to train and deploy together, rather than training only within their home units and deploying as units. Observer, Controller, Trainers from the Army Reserve’s 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss have been training Air Force ATFs in Security Forces operations since last fall.