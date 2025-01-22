Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

A 5th Armored Brigade observer, controller, trainer briefs 12th Air Task Force Airmen before their culminating field exercise at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. The 5th AR Bde., a full-time Army Reserve unit that forms the backbone of the training and deployment certification mission at Fort Bliss, has been training Air Force air task forces in security operations since last fall. Air Force air task forces represent a modern approach to deployment, with each ATF aligning individuals from a set pool of Air Force installations to join task forces to train and deploy together, rather than training and deploying only as static units.
|01.19.2025
|01.25.2025 19:25
|8842521
|250119-A-KV967-1023
|2100x1260
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|0
