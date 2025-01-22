Emerging 12th Air Task Force participates in field exercise hosted by 5th Armored Brigade OCTs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 12th Air Task Force Airman participates in a field exercise at McGregor Range on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2025. Activated in September 2024, the 12th ATF is part of the new Air Force deployment model, called Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. Observer, Controller, Trainers from the Army Reserve’s 5th Armored Brigade at Fort Bliss have been training Air Force ATFs in security operations since last fall.