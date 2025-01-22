Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NPS students, faculty and staff observe the launch of the Otter mission, an NPS CubeSat suite aboard the commercial SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 12 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4E Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padekan)