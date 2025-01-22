Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS students, faculty and staff observe the launch of the Otter mission, an NPS CubeSat suite aboard the commercial SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 12 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4E Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padekan)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS&rsquo; Latest CubeSat Launch Furthers International Collaboration in Space

