NPS students, faculty and staff observe the launch of the Otter mission, an NPS CubeSat suite aboard the commercial SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 12 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4E Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padekan)
Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 19:28
Photo ID:
|8840412
VIRIN:
|250114-N-WU450-1020
Resolution:
|5847x3890
Size:
|3.69 MB
Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Observe [Image 6 of 6], by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS’ Latest CubeSat Launch Furthers International Collaboration in Space
