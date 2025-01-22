Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Kristina Wiedemann 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Transporter 12 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Jan. 14, 2025. Its payload includes Otter, an NPS CubeSat suite. (Credit: SpaceX)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS&rsquo; Latest CubeSat Launch Furthers International Collaboration in Space

