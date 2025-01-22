Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG) faculty associate for research Alex Savattone demonstrates the LED On-Orbit Payload (LOOP) for the Otter CubeSat mission. Otter will provide an opportunity to test and prove paths to optical communications to ground stations here at NPS and their global partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 8840409
    VIRIN: 241206-D-AE587-1009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Dr. Wenschel Lan with Otter Unit
    Loop
    SSO Students
    Observe
    CubeSat
    Launch

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS&rsquo; Latest CubeSat Launch Furthers International Collaboration in Space

    Space Systems Operations

