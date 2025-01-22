Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG) faculty associate for research Alex Savattone demonstrates the LED On-Orbit Payload (LOOP) for the Otter CubeSat mission. Otter will provide an opportunity to test and prove paths to optical communications to ground stations here at NPS and their global partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)