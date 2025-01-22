In preparation for the Otter CubeSat mission, Space Systems Operations students Lt. Jibri Kea (left) and Kurt Heyde (right) point a telescope to the skies as they attempt to configure tracking software with provided coordinates to follow fast moving objects across the heavens. Otter will provide an opportunity to test and prove paths to optical communications to ground stations here at NPS and their global partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
This work, SSO Students [Image 6 of 6], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS’ Latest CubeSat Launch Furthers International Collaboration in Space
