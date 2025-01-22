Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2025 19:28 Photo ID: 8840407 VIRIN: 241206-D-AE587-1004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.47 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Dr. Wenschel Lan with Otter Unit [Image 6 of 6], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.