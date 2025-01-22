Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ken Burch, 6th Operations Group deputy commander, leads a tour for members of Leadership Tampa at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership Tampa educates local industry and community leaders on the role of first responders, education, tourism, military, economic development and the arts in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area. The group’s visit to MacDill served as an opportunity to connect with Airmen and gain insight on the strategic and economic impact MacDill service members have locally and globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)