Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luis Montanez-Arroyo, 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) metals technician, operates a water-jet for members of Leadership Tampa during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership Tampa toured the installation to gain insight on the strategic and economic impact MacDill service members play locally and globally. Stops included the 6th MXS non-destructive inspections laboratory, 6th MXS metals technology shop, a KC-135 Stratotanker display, alongside a mission briefing by U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Humphrey, 927th Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)