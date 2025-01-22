Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Gregg, 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) non-destructive inspections (NDI) technician, briefs members of Leadership Tampa during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership Tampa toured the installation to gain insight on the strategic and economic impact MacDill service members play locally and globally. Stops included the 6th MXS NDI laboratory, 6th MXS metals technology shop, a KC-135 Stratotanker display, alongside a mission briefing by U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Humphrey, 927th Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)