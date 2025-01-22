Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Humphrey, 927th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks to members of Leadership Tampa during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Humphrey educated participants on the impact of reservists in both extending U.S. global reach and supporting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)