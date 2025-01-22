Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Leadership Tampa converse with members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership Tampa is the nation’s third oldest leadership program of its kind, bringing together local industry partners to share experience for the last 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 8838916
    VIRIN: 250122-F-IA158-1211
    Resolution: 6841x4561
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    KC-135
    MacDill
    partners
    community
    AMC
    Leadership Tampa

