Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

Members of Leadership Tampa converse with members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Leadership Tampa is the nation’s third oldest leadership program of its kind, bringing together local industry partners to share experience for the last 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)