    Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB [Image 2 of 8]

    Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Humphrey, 927th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks to members of Leadership Tampa during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Humphrey educated participants on the impact of reservists in both extending U.S. global reach and supporting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

