U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Humphrey, 927th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks to members of Leadership Tampa during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Humphrey educated participants on the impact of reservists in both extending U.S. global reach and supporting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8838915
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-IA158-1174
|Resolution:
|6844x4563
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Tampa tours MacDill AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.