Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The F-15E Strike Eagle provides the capability to counter violent extremist organizations within the CENTCOM AOR through its powerful air-to-ground weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)