A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The F-15E Strike Eagle provides the capability to counter violent extremist organizations within the CENTCOM AOR through its powerful air-to-ground weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8838669
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-FF346-1030
|Resolution:
|2863x1909
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.