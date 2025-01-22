Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts combat air patrols over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The Thunderbolt II conducts operations across the theater to display dominant coalition combat airpower and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)