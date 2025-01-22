Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The A-10’s presence promotes regional stability and security, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to countering violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
