Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts combat air patrols over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The A-10’s presence promotes regional stability and security, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to countering violent extremist organizations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)