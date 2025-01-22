Strike Eagles, Thunderbolts support OIR in CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle conducts combat air patrols over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2025. The F-15E's presence promotes regional stability and security, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to protecting its interests and maintaining a strong defensive posture in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)