U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator conducts air-to-air refueling with an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. Air refueling is a critical element of the USAF fleet, allowing extended loiter times for aircraft over the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)