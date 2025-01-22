Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator conducts air-to-air refueling with an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. Air refueling is a critical element of the USAF fleet, allowing extended loiter times for aircraft over the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 8838667
    VIRIN: 250117-F-FF346-1303
    Resolution: 2751x1835
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    COMCAM

