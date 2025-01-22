U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The A-10 is deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)