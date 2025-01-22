U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend the freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the USCENTCOM AOR to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)