A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend the freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the USCENTCOM AOR to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8838666
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-FF346-1362
|Resolution:
|2533x1688
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.