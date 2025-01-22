Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend the freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the USCENTCOM AOR to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 8838666
    VIRIN: 250117-F-FF346-1362
